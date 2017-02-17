Auditing sheriff's office would bea

The state's auditor of public accounts has responded to new Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron's request to to audit the entire sheriff's office, calling it "outside the normal scope of our duties." In a letter responding to Baron's request, state auditor Martha S. Mavredes says her office would need to get special permission from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission if her office were to carry out such an audit.

