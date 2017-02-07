A look inside Norfolk's newest upscal...

A look inside Norfolk's newest upscale hotel: The Main

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hilton Norfolk The Main is set to officially open to the public on April 1st, but on Tuesday, News 3 is getting a sneak peek of the progress. It will have three eateries including Saltine, which will serve fresh seafood and locally-inspired cuisine, Grain, a rooftop beer garden, and Varia, an Italian trattoria and wine studio with a piano bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,490,541
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Mothra 63,157
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) 8 hr Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Feb 5 jimmyjeep 98
News Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15) Feb 5 Double Phart 16
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC