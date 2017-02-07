A look inside Norfolk's newest upscale hotel: The Main
Hilton Norfolk The Main is set to officially open to the public on April 1st, but on Tuesday, News 3 is getting a sneak peek of the progress. It will have three eateries including Saltine, which will serve fresh seafood and locally-inspired cuisine, Grain, a rooftop beer garden, and Varia, an Italian trattoria and wine studio with a piano bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,490,541
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Mothra
|63,157
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC