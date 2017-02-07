A look inside Norfolk's newest upscale hotel: The Main

Hilton Norfolk The Main is set to officially open to the public on April 1st, but on Tuesday, News 3 is getting a sneak peek of the progress. It will have three eateries including Saltine, which will serve fresh seafood and locally-inspired cuisine, Grain, a rooftop beer garden, and Varia, an Italian trattoria and wine studio with a piano bar.

