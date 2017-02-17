A few good women: Why there aren't mo...

A few good women: Why there aren't more female cops in Hampton Roads

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

"I come from a family of law enforcement officers, but my mom always said, 'think about something else. Maybe it is not right for girls,'" said Officer Kimberly Cole, a member of the Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team with the Norfolk Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min Cheech the Conser... 1,496,182
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 22 hr chop 11
Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10) Thu Linda 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Thu Sarah Z 123
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Thu Martin garey 19
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Wed anonymousone 5
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC