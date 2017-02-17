A few good women: Why there aren't more female cops in Hampton Roads
"I come from a family of law enforcement officers, but my mom always said, 'think about something else. Maybe it is not right for girls,'" said Officer Kimberly Cole, a member of the Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team with the Norfolk Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,496,182
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|22 hr
|chop
|11
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Linda
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Sarah Z
|123
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Wed
|anonymousone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC