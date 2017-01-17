'You're legal now, guess I need to find someone younger:' Sailor...

Court documents said he reached out to one of his victims about the investigation, and she told him she had turned 18. Adams, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to one count of production of child pornography. He is set to be sentenced April 13. Over the objections of federal prosecutors, Adams - who came to court Tuesday in his dress-blue uniform - will await sentencing in a Navy brig in Chesapeake.

