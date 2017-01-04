Woman to serve 20 years for 2014 razo...

Woman to serve 20 years for 2014 razor attack at Va. Beach bar

A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for a 2014 attack at a Virginia Beach bar. 36-year-old Angie Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 15 years suspended for aggravated malicious wounding.

