Woman to serve 20 years for 2014 razor attack at Va. Beach bar
A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for a 2014 attack at a Virginia Beach bar. 36-year-old Angie Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 15 years suspended for aggravated malicious wounding.
