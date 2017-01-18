Willoughby Spit coastal storm reduction project set to start
A long vulnerable stretch of shoreline on the Chesapeake Bay in Norfolk is set to be fortified through a major coastal storm reduction project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District says the project impacts 7.3 miles of the shore from the tip of Willoughby Spit near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the federal navigation project at Little Creek Inlet.
