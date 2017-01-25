Waterside District to hold Chinese Li...

Waterside District to hold Chinese Lion Dance for a lucky Downtown Norfolk year

To celebrate the arrival of eatery Luk Fu there will be a Chinese Lion Dance on Granby Street featuring traditional lion dancers and fortune cookie surprises. The Lion Dance will start at Granby Street and College Plaza then move down Granby for five blocks until Main Street.

