Waterside District to hold Chinese Lion Dance for a lucky Downtown Norfolk year
To celebrate the arrival of eatery Luk Fu there will be a Chinese Lion Dance on Granby Street featuring traditional lion dancers and fortune cookie surprises. The Lion Dance will start at Granby Street and College Plaza then move down Granby for five blocks until Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,485,699
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Paris
|63,007
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|5 hr
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Tue
|mwoolard
|33
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC