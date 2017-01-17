Visions of Blackpool: A painting Bob ...

Visions of Blackpool: A painting Bob Dylan claims is of Virginia...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Canada.com

They are supposed to be Bob Dylan's chronicle of life on the road, a series of paintings capturing the essence of America. But among the images of diners and hot dog stands, New York streets and Route 66, one picture might be a little less American than the rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min OzRitz 1,482,583
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,970
News Antique tags (May '07) 18 hr 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Fri Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) Jan 19 Suezanne 4
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Jan 17 Alex 27
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC