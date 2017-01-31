Virginia teacher convicted of assault...

Virginia teacher convicted of assault for writing - focus' on a student's forehead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Virginia Beach math teacher was found guilty of assault and battery for writing the word 'focus' on a student's forehead with a dry erase marker. Daniel Board, 46, was charged with assault and battery following an incident at Landstown Middle School on September 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,488,114
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 1 hr Concerned Citizen 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,051
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... 9 hr Nipz8146 5
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 15 hr BondCoBondsMan 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Lindsey N 34
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,403 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC