Virginia teacher convicted of assault for writing - focus' on a student's forehead
A Virginia Beach math teacher was found guilty of assault and battery for writing the word 'focus' on a student's forehead with a dry erase marker. Daniel Board, 46, was charged with assault and battery following an incident at Landstown Middle School on September 16, 2016.
