US aircraft carrier deployed to fill void in Middle East
As former President and World War II naval aviator George H.W. Bush recovers in a Houston hospital, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier bearing his name set sail for the Middle East Saturday-the first full day in office for President Donald Trump and his defense secretary, James Mattis. USS George H.W. Bush deployed from her home port of Norfolk, Virginia, along with the destroyers Laboon and Truxton, a scheduled deployment in the fight against the Islamic State in the Middle East.
