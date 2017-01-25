UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help Norfolk South...

UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help Norfolk Southern profit beat estimates

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it planned $100 million in additional in cost cuts in 2017 as part of its plan announced last year to deliver $650 million in annual savings by 2020. Coal freight revenue fell 7 percent to $403 million from $433 million, compared with double-digit declines over the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min TEXAS PETE 1,485,086
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Tue mwoolard 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jan 23 Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC