Traffic 21 mins ago 12:22 p.m.Tractor trailer overturns near exit of Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk

The tractor trailer seems to have flipped on its side as it was coming out of the Midtown Tunnel near Redgate Avenue. Northbound traffic on Hampton Blvd, as well as in the northbound Midtown Tunnel is down to one lane.

