The Veil Brewing Co. rated as best new brewer

On any given Tuesday in Scott's Addition - no matter the weather - a line of folks has formed by early afternoon, excited about the weekly can release from The Veil Brewing Company. The highly-anticipated brewery opened in April 2016 and it would be hard to tell by the crowds, the press and the products that head brewer Matt Tarpey first started working in breweries in 2012.

