The Mayor's Ministry: Norfolk mayor juggles preaching and politics
Many people think they know all there is to know about Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. He was a state senator and delegate and the Norfolk native became the city's first African American to hold the position of Mayor when elected in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,487,046
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|11 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Larrym40country
|37
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Stumbass
|117
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC