Squadron of the Month: HSC-22 Sea Knights
The Sea Knights are a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron that's been based at Norfolk Naval Air Station since September 29, 2006. They're an active unit, with certain members leaving on different sea-going detachments throughout the year.
