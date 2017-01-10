Small plates and cocktails venue coming to Norfolk's Waterside District
Harbor Club, a small plates and cocktails venue with waterfront views and an outdoor veranda, plans to open at the Waterside District this spring, the Waterside re-developer announced. The menu includes ahi poke, crab fondue, lobster bites and a variety of street tacos in addition to handcrafted cocktails, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,486,195
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Into The Night
|63,012
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|23 hr
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Thu
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 24
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 24
|mwoolard
|33
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC