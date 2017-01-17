There are on the The Miami Herald story from Tuesday, titled Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

In this Oct. 28, 2008 file photo, a Secret Service agent stands near then presidential candidate Barack Obama, background, at a rally in Norfolk, Va. The Secret Service agreed Tuesday to pay $24 million to settle a two-decade-old case in which more than 100 black agents have alleged that the agency fostered a racist culture and routinely promoted white agents over more qualified African-Americans, according to documents filed in court and interviews with representatives of both sides.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.