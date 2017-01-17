Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents
There are 5 comments on the The Miami Herald story from Tuesday, titled Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
In this Oct. 28, 2008 file photo, a Secret Service agent stands near then presidential candidate Barack Obama, background, at a rally in Norfolk, Va. The Secret Service agreed Tuesday to pay $24 million to settle a two-decade-old case in which more than 100 black agents have alleged that the agency fostered a racist culture and routinely promoted white agents over more qualified African-Americans, according to documents filed in court and interviews with representatives of both sides.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
“I'm a proud grandma”
Since: Feb 12
5,131
Location hidden
|
#2 13 hrs ago
This article shows how well qualified people are passed over for positions based on race. We hear so much whining about so-called affirmative action programs, but clearly the main plaintiff in this case was an example of how Blacks are routinely discriminated against.
This man was passed over for promotion 200 times, and trained the white agents that were promoted over him due to their white skin.
Glad to see someone finally getting justice.
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Would be nice to see a black man invent a new product that helps people as a way to become a millionaire for a change instead of just winning the "thats racist" lottery system that our nation is famous for.
Imagine a black slave in Saudi Arabia trying to pull that stunt.
|
#6 7 hrs ago
I'm happy that racists like Ms Mack are dying off.
We don't need idiots like her in this country.
The new generation of black women don't see the world as a way to "pull whitey down" but a way to EMPOWER themselves through intense painful love making sessions with white guys and education.
They are far superior to such ghetto people like ms mack.
|
Eskilstuna, Sweden
|
#7 5 hrs ago
I bet My last dollar, you got Nighur blood flowing in your vein. Ya too horny on bw. You from NC innit?^_^
|
#8 3 hrs ago
I'm 100% European, nordic.
In America we have a 1 drop rule - semen flows downward like the white icey pinnacle of the mountaintop flowing and melting and converging with the brown part below.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Patriot
|1,480,907
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Kevin is Leery - CA
|62,935
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Alex
|27
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 14
|Ozwad
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Paul
|97
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC