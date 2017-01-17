Secret Service agrees to pay $24 mill...

Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents

There are 5 comments on the The Miami Herald story from Tuesday, titled Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

In this Oct. 28, 2008 file photo, a Secret Service agent stands near then presidential candidate Barack Obama, background, at a rally in Norfolk, Va. The Secret Service agreed Tuesday to pay $24 million to settle a two-decade-old case in which more than 100 black agents have alleged that the agency fostered a racist culture and routinely promoted white agents over more qualified African-Americans, according to documents filed in court and interviews with representatives of both sides.

Ms Mack

“I'm a proud grandma”

Since: Feb 12

5,131

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
This article shows how well qualified people are passed over for positions based on race. We hear so much whining about so-called affirmative action programs, but clearly the main plaintiff in this case was an example of how Blacks are routinely discriminated against.

This man was passed over for promotion 200 times, and trained the white agents that were promoted over him due to their white skin.

Glad to see someone finally getting justice.

Ben Quick

Durham, NC

#5 8 hrs ago
Ms Mack wrote:
This article shows how well qualified people are passed over for positions based on race. We hear so much whining about so-called affirmative action programs, but clearly the main plaintiff in this case was an example of how Blacks are routinely discriminated against.

This man was passed over for promotion 200 times, and trained the white agents that were promoted over him due to their white skin.

Glad to see someone finally getting justice.
Would be nice to see a black man invent a new product that helps people as a way to become a millionaire for a change instead of just winning the "thats racist" lottery system that our nation is famous for.

Imagine a black slave in Saudi Arabia trying to pull that stunt.
Ben Quick

Durham, NC

#6 7 hrs ago
I'm happy that racists like Ms Mack are dying off.

We don't need idiots like her in this country.

The new generation of black women don't see the world as a way to "pull whitey down" but a way to EMPOWER themselves through intense painful love making sessions with white guys and education.

They are far superior to such ghetto people like ms mack.

WHO ya

Eskilstuna, Sweden

#7 5 hrs ago
Ben Quick wrote:
I'm happy that racists like Ms Mack are dying off.

We don't need idiots like her in this country.

The new generation of black women don't see the world as a way to "pull whitey down" but a way to EMPOWER themselves through intense painful love making sessions with white guys and education.

They are far superior to such ghetto people like ms mack.
I bet My last dollar, you got Nighur blood flowing in your vein. Ya too horny on bw. You from NC innit?^_^
Ben Quick

Durham, NC

#8 3 hrs ago
WHO ya wrote:
<quoted text>

I bet My last dollar, you got Nighur blood flowing in your vein. Ya too horny on bw. You from NC innit?^_^
I'm 100% European, nordic.

In America we have a 1 drop rule - semen flows downward like the white icey pinnacle of the mountaintop flowing and melting and converging with the brown part below.
