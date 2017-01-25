Red panda missing from Norfolk's Virginia Zoo
Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was in her habitat Monday evening but could not be found Tuesday morning. Officials hope Sunny is still at the zoo, but Mars says the animal may have wandered off the Norfolk property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TEXAS PETE
|1,485,086
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Tue
|mwoolard
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC