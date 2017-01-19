Petersburg robbery, abduction suspect arrested in Norfolk; Woman still missing
Kristopher T. Jones, 32, was taken into custody in the 1000 block of North Military Highway around 10:15 a.m. However, the search for Minnie Woodard, a 76-year-old woman whose husband was allegedly abducted by Jones on Wednesday, continues. The incident began Wednesday morning when police were called to the Bank of America in the 1900 block of S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Patriot
|1,480,907
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|3 hr
|Ben Quick
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Kevin is Leery - CA
|62,935
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Alex
|27
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 14
|Ozwad
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC