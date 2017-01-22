Petersburg murder, abduction suspect worked for victims, family says
The man at the center of a violent crime spree across several counties used to work for his victims, according to WTVR . Alfred Woodard said Kristopher Jones worked for his contracting business for several years, but wouldn't elaborate on that horrific day.
