Peeping Tom reported in tanning area of Norfolk gym

According to Norfolk Police, the report of the peeping tom was taken at the Planet Fitness on East Little Creek Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police say a woman was getting into a tanning booth when she allegedly noticed a ceiling tile move, she told police someone was peering into her stall from the ceiling while she was undressing. "That's really scary it's kind of shocking.

