Peeping Tom reported in tanning area of Norfolk gym
According to Norfolk Police, the report of the peeping tom was taken at the Planet Fitness on East Little Creek Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police say a woman was getting into a tanning booth when she allegedly noticed a ceiling tile move, she told police someone was peering into her stall from the ceiling while she was undressing. "That's really scary it's kind of shocking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|54 min
|OzRitz
|1,477,332
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|Peggy Eilson
|112
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Paul
|97
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC