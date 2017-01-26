Opera singer: Music saved my life
At 9 years old, Ryan Speedo Green was put in a class with some of the worst kids in his district. "The first day of class, the way I introduced myself to was I threw my desk at her," Green said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,486,406
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Brian_G
|63,017
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Stumbass
|117
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|Leslye Dane Brown
|2,359
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Thu
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Thu
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|meghan walker
|121
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC