Norfolk police warn of car theft and break-ins Read Story Ali Weatherton
NORFOLK, Va. Norfolk Police say there is a rise in car break-ins and car theft. Since the beginning of January, there has been over 200 reports of car break-ins and more than 30 car thefts.
