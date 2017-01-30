Norfolk police seek two armed suspects in Metro PCS robbery

Rob Marberry and Garrison Mathews each pumped in 29 points to lead Lipscomb past South Carolina Upstate for a 92-80 WASHINGTON - Eric Eaves scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help South Carolina State beat Howard 77-68 on Monday night. Eave Shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, two armed men entered the Metro PCS at 4616 E. Princess Anne Road and demanded money from the employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.