Norfolk 6 mins ago 11:40 p.m.Search continues for missing Norfolk mother
Reshaunda Gerald has not been seen since January 4th. Her father told us on Monday that there have been no tips and no leads that might help police find her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,484,305
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|6 hr
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|6 hr
|mwoolard
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC