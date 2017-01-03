Norfolk 5 mins ago 1:42 p.m.Graffiti ...

Norfolk 5 mins ago 1:42 p.m.Graffiti spraypainted onto MacArthur Memorial

The MacArthur Memorial was founded in 1964 as a museum dedicated to the life and times of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who is buried in the Memorial's rotunda with his wife Jean. At the end of World War II, General MacArthur pressed for a lasting peace and hoped "a better world" would come out of the "blood and carnage of the past -- a world dedicated to the dignity of man and the fulfillment of his most cherished wish for freedom, tolerance and justice."

