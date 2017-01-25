Norfolk 4 mins ago 3:47 p.m.Vision for future of Military Circle area could include arena
A state-funded effort to look at the future of the greater Military Circle area found that a 15-acre site could provide a home for an arena or other institutional/commercial use. The project, which is funded by a grant from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, studied the area around The Gallery at Miltary Circle, JANAF, Sentara Leigh Hospital, and a proposed Military Highway Light Rail Station at Curlew Drive.
