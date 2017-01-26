Norfolk 1 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Gov. McAuliffe speaks at Norfolk Academy Convocation
Officials say this school year is particularly significant for Virginia's oldest independent school, which was chartered on November 13, 1728: The entering first graders are the Class of 2028, so they will graduate as the school celebrates its tricentennial anniversary. "We are honored to welcome Governor McAuliffe, and doubly honored that he was willing to reschedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,486,410
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Brian_G
|63,017
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Stumbass
|117
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|Leslye Dane Brown
|2,359
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Thu
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Thu
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|meghan walker
|121
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC