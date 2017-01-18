No charges for Norfolk officers involved in 2016 fatal shooting of India Beaty
No charges will be sought against the Norfolk Police officers involved in the March 2016 fatal shooting of India Beaty, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as part of the conclusion of the Commonwealth Attorney's Office's legal review of the case.
