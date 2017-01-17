News 25 mins ago 5:31 p.m.Suspect in ...

News 25 mins ago 5:31 p.m.Suspect in Philadelphia murder found hiding in cubby hole in Norfolk

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a homicide in Philadelphia, Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m. officials arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maycox Ave. where they believed Howard was staying.

