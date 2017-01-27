Naval Station Norfolk turns 100, year long celebrations to come
Naval Station Norfolk plans to spend the yer highlighting the installation's rich history and the impact that has had locally and nationally. There will be several more events throughout 2017 including a throw-back softball game, an aerial demonstration, and they will commence the year showcasing modern day Naval Station Norfolk with Fleet Fest.
