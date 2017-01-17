Nation-Now 43 mins ago 1:48 p.m.Baby girl, 2, dies after agonizing battle few could survive
"I have cried and prayed for God not to take my daughter She was meant for something greater in this world I feel like she could make a change, add a little light and love" She's developed a following on social media, dubbed "Team Elliebean," as the world awaits pictures, updates and a glimmer of hope amidst unthinkable circumstances. Early yesterday morning, little Ellie lost her life after battling three monsters that couldn't be kept away, no matter how hard she fought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Patriot
|1,480,907
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|3 hr
|Ben Quick
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Kevin is Leery - CA
|62,935
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Alex
|27
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 14
|Ozwad
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC