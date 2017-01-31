MCR Development LLC Completes Renovation Of Courtyard By Marriott In Downtown Norfolk, VA
MCR Development LLC , the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the Courtyard by Marriott Norfolk Downtown, a 140-room select-service hotel located just minutes from numerous business and leisure demand generators in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for hosting corporate/family functions and special events.
