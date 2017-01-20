Man sentenced 9 years for fatal 2014 shooting of 17-year-old
William Hamlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation on July 26, 2016. Police were called to Hough Avenue in Norfolk around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
