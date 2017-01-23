Man robs two Norfolk businesses within 10 minutes
Norfolk Police are looking for a man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint within 10 minutes of each other on Sunday evening. Police say the suspect first entered the Walgreens at 8609 Tidewater Drive around 7:20 p.m. He pulled out his gun and demanded cigarettes from the cashier.
