Man arrested for three Norfolk incidents, another arrested for shooting at suspect
Graham fled the scene of the accident and allegedly ran to a nearby 7-Eleven on Tidewater Drive where he assaulted two people. Graham was then involved in a second motor vehicle accident, rear-ending a vehicle in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,470,842
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|tina anne
|62,658
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Into The Night
|7,985
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|10 hr
|Kiss9180
|3
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|835
|Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad?
|16 hr
|Wounded Duck Daddy
|1
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|Mon
|not naive
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC