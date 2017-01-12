Mad Grandma: She wants to save Obamacare

Mad Grandma: She wants to save Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

As hundreds of women streamed out of a Metro stop near the U.S. Capitol building, Karen Corrigan, 62, greeted them with a sign: "NOW YOU PISSED OFF GRANDMA." "I want a picture of another grandma who's pissed off!" said an older woman who stopped to take a picture of Corrigan's sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min OzRitz 1,482,583
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,970
News Antique tags (May '07) 18 hr 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Fri Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) Jan 19 Suezanne 4
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Jan 17 Alex 27
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC