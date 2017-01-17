Life 2 mins ago 11:02 a.m.'Pucks for Paws Night': enjoy Admirals game with your furry friends

Do you like hockey and think your dog might too? The Norfolk Admirals are inviting you to watch them play together! Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the 'Pucks for Paws Night' game on January 20th at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Portsmouth Humane Society if you purchase your tickets online by 11:59 p.m. on January 18th and put Portsmouth Humane Society in the company line.

