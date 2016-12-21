Kill Devil Hills opens beaches to dogs for longer time
Dogs will have free rein for a longer period of time on the beach in Kill Devil Hills this year. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports dogs will be allowed to play on the beach all hours of the day in the offseason months between Labor Day and Memorial Day.
