Kill Devil Hills opens beaches to dog...

Kill Devil Hills opens beaches to dogs for longer time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

Dogs will have free rein for a longer period of time on the beach in Kill Devil Hills this year. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports dogs will be allowed to play on the beach all hours of the day in the offseason months between Labor Day and Memorial Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,469,507
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,633
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 8 hr Bill 35
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Sat RushFan666 4
15 year old looking for work Thu Vernon Bloomfield 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) Dec 29 Christina H 24
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC