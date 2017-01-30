Interim Norfolk Sheriff to be sworn i...

Interim Norfolk Sheriff to be sworn in after after Bob McCabe announces retirement

Sheriff Bob McCabe announced his retirement in December, 2016 and an interim sheriff will take his place effective February 1. McCabe served as Norfolk's sheriff for the past 23 years. Through a spokeswoman, McCabe said the reasons for his retirement are personal.

