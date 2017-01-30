Husband of woman found dead in Norfolk home arrested in Henrico County
The husband of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk home over the weekend was arrested in Henrico County and charged with murder. Police told 8News Sister Station WAVY they were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard to check on the welfare of a woman.
