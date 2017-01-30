Husband of woman found dead in Norfol...

Husband of woman found dead in Norfolk home arrested in Henrico County

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The husband of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk home over the weekend was arrested in Henrico County and charged with murder. Police told 8News Sister Station WAVY they were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard to check on the welfare of a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min RoxLo 1,487,457
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,042
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 6 hr Jeremy 16
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 14 hr Lindsey N 34
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) Jan 26 bennie 4
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Jan 24 Vince Carter 3
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jan 8 Paul 97
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC