Hundreds gather in Norfolk for Women's March
Signs raised high and walking in solidarity - hundreds of women, men, and children took to the streets of downtown Norfolk today to march for equality. "I'm here today to show solidarity with my sisters in womanhood to show that we will not be quiet and we are going to ensure that our rights are protected," one demonstrators said.
