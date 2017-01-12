Home surveillance shows Ghent smash a...

Home surveillance shows Ghent smash and grab Read Story Kristina Zverjako

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A Ghent homeowner is hoping surveillance video helps identify a man who he says broke into his house and stole a 65-inch TV. Chuck Lane shared the video of the alleged burglary with 13News Now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min obama muslim 1,479,035
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 3 hr asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Brian_G 62,879
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 13 hr Jade H 32
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon marv 34
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Mon beanieman 7
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC