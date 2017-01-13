From your TV to Hampton Roads, The Paw Patrol Pups have arrived

We chatted with Paw Patrol Live Spokesperson, Molly Jackson, about the show and what audiences of all ages can look forward to! Come see your favorite characters and help the pups in their newest adventure. It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found.

