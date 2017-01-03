First Warning Traffic - Tuesday Traff...

First Warning Traffic - Tuesday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry passengers are advised the fleet's largest boat, the Pocahontas, will be taken out of service for maintenance on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for approximately two weeks. The Williamsburg and Surry vessels will continue to carry motorists across the James River using the normal ferry schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Right Wing 1,470,610
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 1 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 3 hr VPM 834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 10 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) 23 hr not naive 12
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Freeball McSatchel 36
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC