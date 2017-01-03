First Warning Traffic - Tuesday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry passengers are advised the fleet's largest boat, the Pocahontas, will be taken out of service for maintenance on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for approximately two weeks. The Williamsburg and Surry vessels will continue to carry motorists across the James River using the normal ferry schedule.
