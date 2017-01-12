First Warning Traffic - Thursday bridge openings and lane closures

Segment I: There will be eastbound and westbound single-lane closures on I-64 between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard on January 8-12, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will also be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge on January 8-12, starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.