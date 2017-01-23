First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and delays
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,484,305
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|6 hr
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|6 hr
|mwoolard
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
