First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and delays

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

