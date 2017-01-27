First Warning Traffic - Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows.
