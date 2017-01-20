First Warning Traffic - Friday Traffic Alerts
Norfolk: 564 WB heavy with base traffic, backups extend in the outside lanes of 64 WB back to the 264 interchange U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 a.m. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
