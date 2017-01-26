Deaf woman cries at the sound of her ...

Deaf woman cries at the sound of her husband's voice

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The emotional moment woman who lost her hearing at the age of two bursts into tears at the sound of her husband's voice after surgery Cora Lutes, who lives in Norfolk, Virginia, lost her hearing when she was just two years old and relied on hearing aids throughout her life. But her condition worsened and Lutes was told the only viable option was to undergo surgery to receive a cochlear implant.

